Case booked against patient’s attendant

A junior doctor at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) was allegedly verbally abused and pushed away by an attendant of a COVID-19 suspect on Tuesday morning. The suspect, whose results were received subsequently, tested positive for coronavirus.

The suspect had been admitted to the isolation ward at the hospital on April 11.

“The attendants insisted on taking home the patient. We counselled them that he cannot be discharged unless the test results are negative for the virus. They entered into an argument with the junior doctor and verbally abused him,” a junior doctor who witnessed the incident said on condition of anonymity.

Junior doctors (PG students) from the hospital said that around four attendants entered the isolation ward, which was not safe for them too as they might get exposed to coronavirus.

According to the Afzalgunj police, the father of the patient began to argue with the hospital staff after a COVID-19 positive patient was moved to the ward. A case was booked for allegedly misbehaving with the junior doctor.

“They were in the hospital since April 11. The attendant raised objection and got into a heated argument with the staff and said that he wanted to take the suspect home. But the hospital staff did not allow that. A case under Sections 353 and 506 of the IPC was booked against the attendant,” said Afzalgunz sub-inspector of police J Saidulu.

OGH superintendent B Nagender clarified that only suspects were admitted at the hospital and positive patients weare shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Police officials held a meeting with him about security arrangements and police would be posted at Isolation Ward and Acute Medical Care (AMC) unit.

Officials of the Health department said that, when the argument was going on, the suspect ran away from the hospital. “Police were informed of it and he was traced in Madannapet,” the official said.