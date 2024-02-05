ADVERTISEMENT

Case booked against BRS former MLA Balka Suman

February 05, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

Police booked a case for certain objectionable remarks made by the former MLA at a party meeting

The Hindu Bureau

The Mancherial town police on Monday registered a case against BRS leader and former MLA from Chennur Balka Suman for allegedly making certain objectionable remarks against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy while addressing the party cadre at a meeting.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Pudari Thirupathi of Mancherial town, the police have registered an FIR against Mr. Suman under Sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation). Further investigation is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US