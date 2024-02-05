GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case booked against BRS former MLA Balka Suman

Police booked a case for certain objectionable remarks made by the former MLA at a party meeting

February 05, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Mancherial town police on Monday registered a case against BRS leader and former MLA from Chennur Balka Suman for allegedly making certain objectionable remarks against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy while addressing the party cadre at a meeting.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Pudari Thirupathi of Mancherial town, the police have registered an FIR against Mr. Suman under Sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation). Further investigation is underway.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.