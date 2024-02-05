Case booked against BRS former MLA Balka Suman

February 05, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The Mancherial town police on Monday registered a case against BRS leader and former MLA from Chennur Balka Suman for allegedly making certain objectionable remarks against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy while addressing the party cadre at a meeting.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Pudari Thirupathi of Mancherial town, the police have registered an FIR against Mr. Suman under Sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation). Further investigation is underway.