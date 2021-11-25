Case against working director of Saboo Cars and Sundaram Finance

Karkhana police booked a case against Prashant Saboo, working director of Kura Motors. and Saboo Cars, for alleged forgery and cheating. According to an FIR, the complainant is K Veerendher Reddy, non-executive director of Kura Motors, and Saboo Cars.

The complainant stated that in July, staff of Sundaram Finance Ltd. met him and claimed that EMI due was pending against two car loans that Prashant Saboo had availed amounting to ₹40 lakh.

The complainant added that the finance company staff said that he had signed as guarantor for these loans. He said that he is completely unaware of this and had never signed any documents.

He further stated that he was shocked to see that his signatures were forged on guarantee documents of both the car loans. He added that he tried to contact Prashant Saboo but the latter is avoiding him. He alleged that staff of Sundaram Finance were aware of the alleged forgery.

Police booked a case under sections against Prashant Saboo and Sundaram Finance Ltd under sections 406, 420, 468, 471 read with section 34 of the Indian Penal Code.