Case against vendor for abusing constable in Hyderabad

A constable with SR Nagar police station was allegedly verbally abused after he tried to enforce social distancing at Borabanda on Tuesday.

According to police, constable Sankar went to Borabanda on Tuesday morning to patrol the area. As he was instructing people to follow the social distancing norm, a vegetable vendor picked up an argument with him.

The vendor said it was affecting his business and after using expletives against the constable, he fled. While rumours were doing the rounds that the constable was assaulted, SR Nagar police rubbished the claims. The vendor had only argued with him, police said.

A case under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code was booked against the vegetable vendor.