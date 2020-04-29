Hyderabad

Case against vendor for abusing constable in Hyderabad

A constable with SR Nagar police station was allegedly verbally abused after he tried to enforce social distancing at Borabanda on Tuesday.

According to police, constable Sankar went to Borabanda on Tuesday morning to patrol the area. As he was instructing people to follow the social distancing norm, a vegetable vendor picked up an argument with him.

The vendor said it was affecting his business and after using expletives against the constable, he fled. While rumours were doing the rounds that the constable was assaulted, SR Nagar police rubbished the claims. The vendor had only argued with him, police said.

A case under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code was booked against the vegetable vendor.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 7:53:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/case-against-vendor-for-abusing-constable-in-hyderabad/article31459532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY