Case against TV channel, anchor

Cyber Crime Police booked a case against Sudershan News and anchor Suresh Chavhanke in connection with a programme, which a complainant alleged, seeks to cast aspersions on a minority community. The case was later transferred to UP police. Action came on a complaint filed by social activist S Q Masood. The case was booked on August 27, but came to light on Wednesday.
The Cyber Crime Police booked a case under Sections 505 (1) (b) and 505 (2), which deal with ‘statements conducing to public mischief’.
DCP Avinash Mohanty said since the case dealt with broadcast, it was transferred to the police of the State concerned.
Mr Masood, in his complaint, alleged that the TV channel and its anchor were trying to disseminate fake news and attempting to incite communal disharmony. The social activist invoked Programme and Advertising Code of the Television Networks Rules of 1994 and claimed that the programme was a violation of this.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath