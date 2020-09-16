Case against TV channel, anchor

Cyber Crime Police booked a case against Sudershan News and anchor Suresh Chavhanke in connection with a programme, which a complainant alleged, seeks to cast aspersions on a minority community. The case was later transferred to UP police. Action came on a complaint filed by social activist S Q Masood. The case was booked on August 27, but came to light on Wednesday.

The Cyber Crime Police booked a case under Sections 505 (1) (b) and 505 (2), which deal with ‘statements conducing to public mischief’.

DCP Avinash Mohanty said since the case dealt with broadcast, it was transferred to the police of the State concerned.

Mr Masood, in his complaint, alleged that the TV channel and its anchor were trying to disseminate fake news and attempting to incite communal disharmony. The social activist invoked Programme and Advertising Code of the Television Networks Rules of 1994 and claimed that the programme was a violation of this.