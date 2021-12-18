Hyderabad

Case against smuggling of hair from Hyderabad to China registered

Hyderabad Central Crime Station police recently registered a case against smuggling of hair that went on from the city to China.

Officials have confirmed that based on the complaint lodged by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate they registered a case and launched a probe.

“A few exporters are smuggling hair from Hyderabad to China deviating various norms. A probe is launched,” an officer said, further refusing to divulge more details about the case. It was the second case registered by CCS police against the hair exporters who were also using Chinese apps to transfer funds.


