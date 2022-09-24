Case against Maoist BK-ASR division secretary Azad for harassment of woman cadre

Based on ‘revelations’ of recently arrested Maoist

The Hindu Bureau BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM
September 24, 2022 18:09 IST

The Charla police have registered a case against CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri Kothagudem-Alluri Sitarama Raju (BK-ASR) division committee secretary Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC based on ‘revelations’ of recently arrested CPI (Maoist) Charla LOS commander Madakam Kosi alias Rajitha, police said.

In a statement issued on Friday, Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth said a case has been registered against some Maoist leaders following revelations of recently arrested Maoist woman cadre Rajitha during investigation.

Sambaiah alias Azad earned the rebuke of the CPI (Maoist) top leaders for misbehaving with two young women cadres in the dalam, the SP said quoting Rajitha’s ‘revelations.’

The SP alleged that the Maoist leaders were violating the rights of minor tribal children by engaging them in menial works, exploiting their innocence and depriving them of education.

He called upon people living in Agency areas to desist from extending any kind of help to the members of the banned outfit.

“Maoist cadres should quit the outlawed organisation and join the mainstream for leading a better life,” he said.

