Hyderabad

Case against hospital for girl’s death

A 10-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in AS Rao Nagar for fever, died in the early hours of Monday. Following a complaint by the girl’s father, a case was registered against the Ankura Hospital.

V Ramyasri’s family members alleged that she died because of faulty treatment by the doctors. Her father, V. Venkata Rao (36) from Vasanthapuri Colony in Malkajgiri, told the Kushaiguda police that they had admitted her to the hospital with running temperature and vomiting on Sunday evening.

“The doctors gave her overdose of injection. A few hours later, her condition deteriorated and around 3.30 a.m. Ramya breathed her last,” Mr. Rao stated in his complaint.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy was conducted at the Gandhi Hospital.

