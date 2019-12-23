Case against hospital for girl’s death

A 10-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in AS Rao Nagar for fever, died in the early hours of Monday. Following a complaint by the girl’s father, a case was registered against the Ankura Hospital.
V Ramyasri’s family members alleged that she died because of faulty treatment by the doctors. Her father, V. Venkata Rao (36) from Vasanthapuri Colony in Malkajgiri, told the Kushaiguda police that they had admitted her to the hospital with running temperature and vomiting on Sunday evening.
“The doctors gave her overdose of injection. A few hours later, her condition deteriorated and around 3.30 a.m. Ramya breathed her last,” Mr. Rao stated in his complaint.
The body was handed over to the family after autopsy was conducted at the Gandhi Hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.