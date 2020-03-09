Case against him was too strong

Not just relatives and friends of T. Maruthi Rao are shocked at his sudden death, but police officers who were part of the interrogation in Nalgonda too are in a similar state.

“Never thought he would commit suicide. He didn’t look like he was afraid at any point during the course of interrogation,” says an officer.

A few media persons also recollected his posture during the press meet on September 18, 2018.

“Wearing a blue tee, a hand in his pocket, he was the only one looking at the cameras while all others were looking downward,” the police officials said.

But observers, like the Miryalaguda police and advocates of the Nalgonda district court, point to his weakening defence, especially when the final framing of charges was fast approaching, after which the trial would be in motion, and that his chances of conviction were strong.

“The hospital CCTV footage showing the man hacking Pranay Kumar from behind, call logs of Maruthi Rao with others, Subhash Sharma’s statement included, is all irrefutable evidence,” says a Miryalaguda-based lawyer, requesting anonymity.

Unverified versions, among the victim’s friends and those in the Arya Vysya Sangam, also include: “He was unable to sell his properties, there was persistent demand for money from outsiders, a dead body was found in his shed recently, the brothers were not in talking terms and he also could not arrange a lawyer in Nalgonda or Miryalaguda.”

The town police too has several instances, where Maruthi Rao’s daughter Amrutha complained that the family was consulting her indirectly for a reunion, but all those attempts had failed.

The purported short note left by Maruthi Rao, which came to light on Sunday, is also contextual: “Forgive me Girija, Amrutha go to your mom.”