Case against BRS MLA and MLC in land dispute

September 24, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Narsingi police of Cyberabad registered a case against Telangana BRS MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy and MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy, along with eight others, on September 23 for alleged involvement in a land dispute over a two-acre property in Kokapet.

Narsingi Police said following an FIR from G. Shravan, a representative developer who alleged that Harshavardhan Reddy from the Kollapur Assembly constituency and former MLA Venkatrami Reddy, along with Challa Satish Reddy, Patchava Karunakar, Challa Agastya Reddy, Ashwanth Reddy Katam, Deshkanth Reddy, Vikas and other henchmen, had trespassed on the land and evicted labourers working on the construction project.

The land is where Goldfish Adobe Company has been developing a site over two acres and 30 pits at survey number 85 in Kokapet.

As per the FIR, the labourers were forcibly evacuated by followers of the MLC who threw out their belongings and also misbehaved with a pregnant woman, among other labourers. “I was also attacked when I went there after receiving the information. While my colleagues and I went to take videos of the incident, they took our phones forcefully and deleted the contents,” said Shravan in his complaint.

Following the complaint, Narsingi police have registered cases under Sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 427 (mischief) read with 34 of the IPC and have initiated an investigation into the matter.