Case against blocking TSRTC bus

HYDERABAD

16 November 2021 21:49 IST

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation said that a man, reportedly in an inebriated condition, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for objecting to bus stopping in Lakdikapul.

A case against the accused under relevant sections, including 353, of the Indian Penal Code and 185 (drunken driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Taking to Twitter, TSRTC MD V. C. Sajjanar said: “Case registered against the accused in @shosaifabad Cr. No 527/2021 u/s 290, 332, 353, 427, 504 r/w 34 IPC, 185 of MV Act, 3 of PDPPA. He was arrested and remanded to Judicial custody. #TSRTC reiterates that stern action will be taken against those who take the law into their hands.”

