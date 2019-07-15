Case against Bigg Boss organisers

A 31-year-old Tollywood actor on Sunday approached Raidurgam police alleging that organisers of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ asked embarrassing questions to her during an interview recently.

The actor, who started her career with short films and daily soaps, told the police that organisers Abhishek and his team posed highly personal questions at her, which were in no way connected to the show and hurt her self-respect.

Based on her complaint, a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the organisers.

On Saturday, a woman journalist also lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police alleging that the organisers were making amorous gestures towards her.