Case against Bigg Boss organisers

A 31-year-old Tollywood actor on Sunday approached Raidurgam police alleging that organisers of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ asked embarrassing questions to her during an interview recently.
The actor, who started her career with short films and daily soaps, told the police that organisers Abhishek and his team posed highly personal questions at her, which were in no way connected to the show and hurt her self-respect.
Based on her complaint, a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the organisers.
On Saturday, a woman journalist also lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police alleging that the organisers were making amorous gestures towards her.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor