Hyderabad

Case against Bigg Boss organisers

more-in

Tollywood actor alleges the organisers asked her ‘embarrassing questions’ during an interview

A 31-year-old Tollywood actor on Sunday approached Raidurgam police alleging that organisers of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ asked embarrassing questions to her during an interview recently.

The actor, who started her career with short films and daily soaps, told the police that organisers Abhishek and his team posed highly personal questions at her, which were in no way connected to the show and hurt her self-respect.

Based on her complaint, a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the organisers.

On Saturday, a woman journalist also lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police alleging that the organisers were making amorous gestures towards her.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Hyderabad
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 12:39:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/case-against-bigg-boss-organisers/article28434046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY