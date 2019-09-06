Carving of KCR on Yadadri pillars sparks controversy

Leaders of various political parties and Hindu outfits on Friday condemned carvings of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), including Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and party symbol car, on the pillars of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta.

The popular shrine, under renovation, became a hot-bed of controversy when pictures and videos of the carvings went viral on social media, spurring reactions.

National leaders

The Krishna sila or black granite pillars of the temple bore carvings of national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, the Charminar, the state emblem of Telangana, and those depicting Telangana culture.

Objections arose to the carvings and preferring some leaders, especially those of at least a dozen schemes and flagship programmes of the TRS government. KCR Kits, Haritha Haaram and Mission Bhagiratha are a few of them that became the eyesore to many.

But the carvings of the TRS supremo and Chief Minister and the party symbol ‘Ambassador car” on the pillars of Ashtabhuja mandap drew most criticism.

“The temple is free of any political affiliation and belongs to everyone. It is not the property of the TRS,” Goshamahal BJP legislator Thakur Raja Singh Lodh, the first to react, said in a video release.

But if there was nod for the controversial carvings by the Yadadri Temple Development Authority, of which Mr. Rao is chairman, remained unclear as officials did not respond.

With the news spreading fast, several Congress, BJP and CPI activists reached Yadagirigutta by afternoon, but they were restrained by a posse of police force.

Sense of outrage

In the evening, protesting members of the BJP, Hindu Vahini, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other affiliates climbed atop the mandap and raised slogans against KCR and the TRS.

Mr. Raja Singh called for a mass protest at the temple site on Saturday and demanded that the political engravings be erased immediately and strict action taken against officials behind the decision.

Barrage of criticism

Meanwhile, the State government action drew flak from major political parties in the State.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka took exception to sculpting of the images of KCR, TRS symbol car and government schemes like KCR Kits and Haritha Haaram on the pillars.

BJP State president K. Laxman, in an official statement, charged that the action reflected KCR’s craze for publicity and also his penchant to hurt the sentiments of the majority community. The Yadadri images could not have been made without consent from the top, he said.