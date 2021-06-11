Caregiver in old age home held

Hyderabad

11 June 2021 20:12 IST

He misused the elderly patient’s bank card for personal gain

Rachakonda Cyber Crime police on Friday arrested a caregiver at an old age home who used the bank card credentials of a resident of the home for online shopping.

The accused, 25-year-old M.Vinay Reddy from Uppuguda near Charminar, was employed at Ramakrishna Old Age Home, Nagole and was given the duty to take care of an elderly man in February. While working as a caregiver, Mr. Reddy used to handle the debit card and mobile phone of the old aged resident as a part of his duty. “Having all these details with him, he hatched a plan to use this opportunity and he started misusing the debit card for his lavish spending and further made online purchases by placing orders with Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato and J.K Enterprises etc., for a total amount of ₹1.57 lakh,” police said.

Advertising

Advertising