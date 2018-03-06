Career reboot programme for women piloted

A Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services programme to enable women with career gaps of two or more years to glide back to work has been piloted in Hyderabad.

Announcing that the pilot of the ‘Glide Career Continuity Programme for Women’ has been successfully completed with 21 members joining the organisation in Hyderabad, the company plans to roll out the programme next in Bengaluru, said Tanay Kediyal, EGS Country head-India.

Launched last year as a “carefully planned, structured and supportive learning regimen to enable women with career gaps of two or more years”, the programme enables a smoother re-entry to full-time work through a gradual ramp-up of work hours, customised trainings, peer reflection, leader connects and periodic reviews, in addition to hands-on work.

Successful completion of the programme is followed by confirmation subject to usual recruitment norms, a release from the company on Monday said.

Nirupama Guruprasad, Glide Program Lead and SVP-Strategy and Initiatives at EGS, said, “A career gap does not take away a person’s inherent capability or their ability to reintegrate into the workforce and start contributing, especially if they are given the right kind of support. The success of our pilot programme validates that.”

According to the release, the programme aimed to diversify the organisation’s workforce composition by addressing the factors that hold back many experienced and competent women from returning to the workforce.

Glide 2.0 will be launched in Bengaluru targeting women with over eight years of experience.