Career advancement platform for women raises $400,000

The Star In Me (TSIM), a global career advancement platform for women and a diversity partner for organisations, has secured $400,000 seed fund from US-based MN2P Holdings and ISB Dlabs in collaboration with the Centre’s Department of Science and Technology (DST).

This investment will be leveraged to increase the platform’s reach and strengthen the core team. Beyond the funding, ISB Dlabs is closely associated with crafting the growth strategy of TSIM through its ecosystem of faculty, domain experts and partners. One of the TSIM founders Mahua Mukherjee is an alumna of the Indian School of Business, ISB said in a release.

“The Star In Me offers curated leadership programmes, mentor labs, networking avenues and coaching engagements, which are leveraged by professionals to chart their leadership journeys. The platform’s tools enable habit-formation to facilitate mindset shifts and strengthen the core skills of members,” co-founders Uma Kasoji and Ms. Mukherjee said.

TSIM has members from over 65 countries and also works with several multinational organisations such as Infosys, Intel, JPMC and Cognizant on diversity and leadership initiatives.