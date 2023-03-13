HamberMenu
Care Hospitals treats four patients with heavily calcified coronary arteries

March 13, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors of Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, have successfully utilised ‘orbital atherectomy’ device on four patients. The procedure is particularly helpful for patients who have dense calcium in their coronary arteries and are at a higher risk of developing blockages.

Cardiologist at Care Hospitals Surya Prakash Rao said, “Four patients, who had dense calcium in their coronary arteries, including a couple of post-bypass patients, underwent orbital atherectomy successfully at the hospital.”

The device is an innovative technology that features diamond chips studded around a miniature crown measuring 1.25 mm in diameter. The device revolves at approximately 1 lakh rotations per minute and shaves off the calcium, after which a stent is deployed. The results are confirmed using OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography), an advanced imaging technique. Patients can be discharged after 48 hours and avoid bypass surgery. In follow-up, antiplatelets and statins are used to ensure continued health, he added.

