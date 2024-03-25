ADVERTISEMENT

CARE hospitals to partner with Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL-2024

March 25, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad-based Care Hospitals has announced its partnership with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the official medical partner for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL-2024). As the official medical partner, Care Hospitals will offer injury management and healthcare expertise to the players, officials and staff.

“CARE Hospitals is committed to providing healthcare services to the players, and this partnership allows us to extend our expertise to the sports arena,” said Jasdeep Singh, group CEO of Care Hospitals.

CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad K. Shanmugam echoed the sentiment saying: “The health and well-being of our players, officials and staff are of utmost importance, and we are confident that Care Hospitals’ expertise will provide our team with the best medical support possible.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US