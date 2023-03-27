Cardiac rehab helps heart attack survivor get back job six months after being declared unfit

March 27, 2023 06:48 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Cardiac Rehabilitation Programme has helped a 50-year-old man working as a marine surveyor to return to his job after he was declared medically unfit following a heart attack. The man has also completed four 5K marathons and participated in a 10K marathon held on Sunday.

Ramesh Kumar (name changed) retired from the Indian Navy and has been working as a hydrographic surveyor working in the oil and natural gas sector in the Middle East. He suffered a heart attack on September 27 last year and during treatment, a stent was put inside his heart. His heart rate had dropped to 40% (normal is 55 and above). “The conventional routine after suffering such an attack is to take rest and medicine, do very light physical activity but the kind of job I was in, it required me to be physically active,” he said.

As Ramesh was in the oil and natural gas industry, he had to undergo a Oil and Natural Gas UK (OGUK) medical examination post his heart attack. When he approached the board, looking at his ECG and other medical reports, they declared him medically unfit for the job.

Soon after, Ramesh heard about the Cardiac Rehabilitation Programme being run in Hyderabad and approached the consultant cardiac rehab specialist, Muralidar Babi who has his own centre in the city.

Ramesh started with three sessions a week. “Dr Muralidar puts a load on your heart while monitoring it and gradually the load increases so that the heart adapts to it. Based on my feedback and improvement, the programme continued,” he explained.

Post rehabilitation for three months, in the first week of March, Ramesh reappeared in front of the medical board and was declared fit for the job. He will be resuming work in April.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr.Muralidar said, “Most of the patients who survive heart attack start accepting the fear and stigma created by themselves, family members and society. They become extra conscious and try to avoid basic activities of daily living. Some even go into depression and reduce the framework of their business. Early cardiac rehab helps these survivors get back to their normal life at the earliest. Within three to six months of rehab, the survivors can get fitter and stronger than ever before.”