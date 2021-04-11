Car with ganja catches fire

Hyderabad

11 April 2021 00:03 IST

A car in which four kgs of ganja were being smuggled went up in flames near Nehru Outer Ring Road under Abdullapurmet police station limits here on Saturday.

Police said that the vehicle was coming to Hyderabad from Vijayawada when the incident took place around 10 a.m. Occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, fled the spot. Four packets of ganja, each consisting one kg, which was concealed in the bonnet, were seized.

“When the car was proceeding between two bridges of ORR, the engine caught fire and soon two suspects stopped the vehicle and ran away,” police said. A case was registered and the investigators are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identify and nab the suspects.

