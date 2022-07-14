Car runs over man alerting motorists of bad road 

A man who was attempting to alert road users of a dug-up point on the busy Malakpet road in Chaderghat police limits was fatally knocked down by a car on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Liaqat Ali alias Zahed, a worker at Sohail Hotel, Malakpet, a few metres opposite the accident site. The hit-and-run that took place at around 9 p.m. was caught on an bystander’s smartphone.

In the video clip, Zahed is seen walking to the dug-up spot even as vehicles zoomed past him. It was visible that he was trying to lift a warning board that had fallen on its side to alert oncoming traffic of the bad road. While he was still in a bent position, a car ran over him. The victim was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

According to locals, the police had first placed a barricade to alert road users. However, on Tuesday, just before the accident, the metal structure fell down after an auto-rickshaw rammed into it.

Officials said the point abutting the road divider was dug open by the Electricity department for a 220KV cabling work. But its closure was postponed due to a technical issue.

Chaderghat police are verifying CCTV footage to identify the car. Preliminarily, the police have registered the crime under IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence). A probe was opened.