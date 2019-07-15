Hyderabad

Car rams LPG tanker, four injured

The mangled remains of the car that met with the accident at Outer Ring Road in Yadgarpally of Keesara.

The mangled remains of the car that met with the accident at Outer Ring Road in Yadgarpally of Keesara.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

They were on a pilgrimage when accident took place

Four members of a family were injured when their car rammed an LPG tanker on Outer Ring Road in Yadgarpally of Keesara on Sunday.

According to Keesara inspector J. Narender Goud, the accident took place around 1 p.m., when Shyamsunder (55), an RTA agent from Nalgonda, apparently lost control on the wheel and hit the tanker from behind.

Shyamsunder, along with his wife Jyothi and two children, Meghana, a B. Pharm student, and Gayatri, an MBBS student, was going on a pilgrimage to Basar in Nirmal district. Gayatri is pursuing medicine in Kyrgyzstan.

“They were rushed to a nearby hospital and from there to a medical centre in Alwal for better treatment,” Mr. Goud said, adding that Meghana’s condition was critical.

