Car mows down toddler

A three-year-old girl was killed instantly after she was mowed down by a car in Sanathnagar police limits on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, Mokshika, resided in Jinkala Basti near Fatehnagar, and was playing outside her house when the incident occurred, said police, adding that the car was driven in a rash manner. Police are examining CCTV footage of the incident from available units in the street.

The car was seized and its driver taken into custody. Sanathnagar police opened a probe, and based on preliminarily findings, the driver was booked under IPC S. 304A (causing death by negligence).