Car driver suffers from collarbone fracture

The 27-year-old man Milan Krishna, who was driving the red car which crash landed from Biodiversity flyover, has suffered from clavicle (collarbone) fracture, multiple abrasions (scratches) and lacerations of scalp. After the accident, he was taken to CARE Hospitals-Hitech City, Gachibowli. He was admitted in ICU where a multidisciplinary team is treating him.

Besides him, Balu Nayak (38) and Kubra (23), who suffered from injuries in the accident, too were admitted at the hospital. Head of Medical Administration at the CARE Hospitals, Dr Gopi Krishna said that Ms Kubra suffered from Pelvic fractures and Mr Nayak’s metatarsal of left foot got fractured. They are being treated by orthopaedic surgeons.

