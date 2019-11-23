Car driver suffers from collarbone fracture

The 27-year-old man Milan Krishna, who was driving the red car which crash landed from Biodiversity flyover, has suffered from clavicle (collarbone) fracture, multiple abrasions (scratches) and lacerations of scalp. After the accident, he was taken to CARE Hospitals-Hitech City, Gachibowli. He was admitted in ICU where a multidisciplinary team is treating him.
Besides him, Balu Nayak (38) and Kubra (23), who suffered from injuries in the accident, too were admitted at the hospital. Head of Medical Administration at the CARE Hospitals, Dr Gopi Krishna said that Ms Kubra suffered from Pelvic fractures and Mr Nayak’s metatarsal of left foot got fractured. They are being treated by orthopaedic surgeons.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.