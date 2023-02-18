Car driver flees with jewellery worth ₹7 crore, manhunt launched

February 18, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

S.R. Nagar police have opened a probe into the alleged theft of precious gold and diamond jewellery, reportedly worth about ₹7 crore, by the car driver of a city-based jeweller.

The incident took place on Friday when a sales executive along with the car driver were assigned to deliver a jewellery set to a customer at Raidurg. The driver reportedly fled the scene after the executive went inside the apartment complex for delivery. The car reportedly had other diamonds and precious stones, worth about ₹7 crore, meant for delivery to another jeweller.

Police said the driver discarded the phone to escape surveillance. Special teams were formed to trace the vehicle location, examine CCTV and nab the accused.