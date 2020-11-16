Car crashes into ambulance, driver, patient dead

An ambulance driver and an elderly patient travelling in the ambulance were killed and two others suffered severe injuries, after a speeding car collided head-on with their emergency vehicle at Kandukur in Rangareddy district here on Monday.
The accident took place around 4 p.m. near Kothur gate in Maheshwaram police station limits of Rachakonda Commissionerate.
The victims are — Rachamani Anand (28) from Vepuru village Kalwakurthy mandal in Nagarkurnool and Jakula Jangamma (70) of Bolampally village. While the injured are Jakula Manjula (23) and Nune Saiamma (45).
Police said that the ill-fated ambulance was going towards Amangal when the speeding car coming in the opposite direction dashed against the vehicle. Driver of the other car Kumar too suffered severe injuries.
Jangamma was returning home after getting discharged from a hospital in Kothapet.
A case was registered and a probe is on.
