CapitaLand to invest ₹6,200 cr on data centre, additional office space in Hyderabad

December 06, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) will invest ₹6,200 crore over the next 5 to 7 years in Hyderabad to establish a data centre, with 36 MW of power capacity, and on doubling its office space.

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office announced on Tuesday after CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of CLINT, signed an MoU with the State government for development of the data centre at CLINT’s International Tech Park Hyderabad, located at Madhapur here.

The investment on the data centre is estimated to be ₹1,200 crore and would be made over next 3 to 5 years.

CLINT, which was formerly known as Ascendas India Trust, will leverage CapitaLand Group’s data centre expertise to develop the facility, with a built up area of 2,50,000 sq ft and 36 MW of power capacity. Its technologically advanced specifications and sustainability-focussed development will allow the facility to serve hyperscale players and large enterprises in the region.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and members of CLINT management exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of the Minister.

The second component of the investment proposed will be on expansion of office space in Hyderabad. The plan is to double the office space from existing about 6 million sq ft with an investment of ₹5,000 crore over the next five years. CLINT is also looking to expand its portfolio in the State by entering other new thrust sectors in infrastructure, including logistics and solar power plants.

“Hyderabad is one of the fastest growing data centre markets in India and CapitaLand’s investment adds to the pace we look to keep up,” the Minister said.

Mr. Rao said this expressing a hope that the State can work with CapitaLand to get not only data centre investments, but also other infrastructure projects in logistics and renewable energy. “It is a sign of confidence in the Hyderabad IT/ITeS journey to see CapitaLand plan to double their office space in Hyderabad over the next five years,” he said.

It will be CLINT’s second data centre development project in India, a segment it forayed into with acquisition of a greenfield data centre development site in Navi Mumbai in 2021, CEO Sanjeev Dasgupta said in a release.

“The project reinforces our commitment to becoming a strategic data centre operator in India. Over the last few years, CapitaLand Group has built strong competencies in data centre design, development and operations, with 25 data centres across Asia and Europe that will offer more than 500 MW of power on a completed basis,” said Patrick Boocock, CEO, Private Equity Alternative Assets, Real Assets, CapitaLand Investment.

CapitaLand Group has been operating in Telangana for almost two decades. CLINT owns and manages three business parks in Hyderabad – ITPH, CyberPearl and aVance – aggregating to 3.8 million sq ft and catering to close to 70 global organisations and over 30,000 professionals.