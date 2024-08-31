ADVERTISEMENT

Cantonment Vikas Manch urges Modi to expedite SCB-GHMC merger

Published - August 31, 2024 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cantonment Vikas Manch, an NGO in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) limits, has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him speed up the merger of the SCB with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

ADVERTISEMENT

“We, the 4.5 lakh citizens of Secunderabad Cantonment, eagerly await your announcement regarding the timeline for the completion of this merger. We believe this integration will significantly benefit residents by enhancing infrastructure, amenities, and services,” said Sanki Ravinder Babu, General Secretary of Cantonment Vikas Manch, in the letter.

The letter also acknowledged the Government of India’s June notification approving the merger and lauded the roles of the Defence Secretary and the State government officials in expediting the process.

The Cantonment Vikas Manch has also sent the same letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US