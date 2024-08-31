Cantonment Vikas Manch urges Modi to expedite SCB-GHMC merger

The Cantonment Vikas Manch, an NGO in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) limits, has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him speed up the merger of the SCB with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

“We, the 4.5 lakh citizens of Secunderabad Cantonment, eagerly await your announcement regarding the timeline for the completion of this merger. We believe this integration will significantly benefit residents by enhancing infrastructure, amenities, and services,” said Sanki Ravinder Babu, General Secretary of Cantonment Vikas Manch, in the letter.

The letter also acknowledged the Government of India’s June notification approving the merger and lauded the roles of the Defence Secretary and the State government officials in expediting the process.

The Cantonment Vikas Manch has also sent the same letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

