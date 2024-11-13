ADVERTISEMENT

Cantonment MLA pushes for merger with GHMC

Published - November 13, 2024 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh Narayanan interacting with CEO of SCB Madhukar Naik and a member of the Defence Standing Committee at the SCB office on Tuesday.

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh Narayanan on Tuesday held a meeting with members of the Defence Standing Committee and the CEO of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), addressing pressing issues impacting the local community.

Among the key topics discussed was the proposed merger of the SCB with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), a long-standing demand aimed at streamlining governance and improving services in the region.

The absence of elected public representatives in the Cantonment Board for over five years was also raised as a significant concern. The MLA stressed the need for elections to restore democratic representation and allow residents to address issues directly.

An issue of delayed financial support was also highlighted, with approximately ₹900 crore in service charges pending from the Ministry of Defence to the SCB.

“Releasing these funds would be critical for delivering essential services and improving infrastructure. Due to these financial constraints, the SCB has struggled to provide satisfactory levels of service to people,” he said.

The MLA also proposed allocating 10 acres of land within the cantonment area for an integrated school to provide quality education to underprivileged children.

