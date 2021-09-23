Cantonment denying development, welfare to people: KTR

23 September 2021 22:04 IST

People favouring merger of the Cantonment area in GHMC, says Minister

The talk over merger of the Cantonment area in GHMC cropped up again during a press conference held by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao here on Thursday, with the minister reiterating that it is necessary for the development of the area and convenience of people.

Responding to a question, the minister stated that he did not propose the idea but it had come from the people of the area. With the GHMC area surrounding the Cantonment area, the minister said its administration not being in the control of GHMC was creating coordination and administrative issues.

Stating that indiscriminate actions such as road closures was causing a lot of inconvenience to people living within Cantonment area as well as outside, the minister said the State government was unable to take up any development and welfare work there such as construction of flyovers and underpasses and running Annapurna outlets that offer ₹5 a meal.

Nala encroachments

On the removal of nala encroachments, which was leading to inundation of a large number of abutting localities, Mr. Rama Rao said the government was mulling over a legislation to make the encroachment removal hurdle-free. The government was also considering allotment of some houses from out of the 70,000 double-bedroom houses ready for occupation for the rehabilitation of those displaced in the nala encroachment removal.

A detailed study was conducted on nala encroachments in the city by a few agencies engaged by the government including the details of type of structures, government and private lands, extent of encroachment of nalas as per the master plan, status of retaining walls of nalas and others. However, it would be possible only by taking people and elected representatives into confidence.

He cited the example of Anandbagh area, where inundation of a locality was taking place every monsoon season. After talking to the residents and elected representatives of the area it was decided to remove 300 houses built on the nala encroachments, but later the residents changed their mind and told the civic body that that there was no need to displace 300 families for three days’ problem every year!