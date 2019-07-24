Can’t digest BJP’s victory: Akbaruddin

MIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi has sparked a controversy by stating that he cannot digest the BJP victory from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Participating in the grand jalsa (celebratory) programme organised in memory of AIMIM founder Abdul Wahed Owaisi at a function hall in Karimnagar on Tuesday night, he said,

“From this town, the BJP candidate won as MP. My party was defeated and I will accept it, but I cannot digest the BJP candidate’s victory.”

Mr. Owaisi said the BJP won from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency owing to differences in the MIM. The MIM had occupied the deputy mayor post in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar earlier but now owing to differences among district MIM leaders, the party lost the seat and even ensured the BJP’s victory, he said.

Calling upon the party rank and file to sink differences, he said the BJP’s victory was an insult to MIM cadre and wanted his party leaders to work for strengthening the party in the district. The party leaders claimed that the TRS candidate won from the Karimnagar Assembly segment only because of the MIM support.

Party MLAs Ahmed Pasha Qadri, Kausar Mouhuddin, Jaffar Hussain, Ahmad Balala, Moujam Khan, district president Wahajuddin, town president Syed Ghulam Ahmad Hussain and others were present on the occasion.