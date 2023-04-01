Canine trouble on streets: GHMC panel puts forth slew of suggestions to address issue

April 01, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The high level committee constituted in GHMC to make recommendations for curtailing stray dog menace in the city, has come up with a slew of mitigation measures.

The committee felt there was a need to take up veterinary activities at the ward level for effective supervision, for which the GHMC needs to appoint Veterinary Field Assistants to cover all 150 wards, in a ratio of one assistant for two wards. They may be taken on an outsourcing basis for a period of two years.

GHMC needs to fill up the vacant posts of veterinary officers. While there are 31 sanctioned posts, only 12 officers are working as of now. The Veterinary & Animal Husbandry department is not willing to depute the officers to GHMC as there is a shortage of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons. Private veterinarians may be employed on a contract basis for a period of two years, the committee said.

Also included in the recommendations are 10 dog-catching vehicles in addition to the existing 50, so that each circle gets two vehicles for effective sterilisation of street dogs. Municipalities surrounding GHMC too should be asked to take up the sterilisation exercise to address the issue of migrant dogs.

NGOs should be roped in to spread awareness among the general public about ban on the relocation of stray dogs, identification of sterilised dogs by ear notch, and measures to reduce aggression among canines. In addition, free ads/slides in movie theatres and television may be displayed through consultations with film chambers. Resident welfare associations, volunteers and NGOs should be encouraged to allot some space for aggressive dogs and to feed and take care of them.

Infrastructure at the GHMC’s animal care centre should be upgraded to perform more sterilisations, in addition to expeditious construction of animal care centres for Serilingampally and Charminar zones. GHMC should also utilise the animal care centres of Blue Cross and People for Animals to the maximum extent as both the NGOs had been supported by GHMC in terms of land and infrastructure.

Provision of feeding and water bowls for street dogs and ensuring proper disposal of food and other kinds of waste were also among the many suggestions made by the committee.