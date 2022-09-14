Candle-light vigil for road safety in Hyderabad

Cong. leader, wife who lost daughter in road accident last month organised awareness march

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 14, 2022 20:02 IST

Congress leader Feroze Khan and his wife Laila organised a solemn candle-light vigil to highlight road safety, a month after their daughter Tanya passed away in a road mishap near Shamshabad. Hundreds of friends, family members, relatives and even strangers joined the march for road safety at People’s Plaza on Wednesday evening. Some of them came armed with a Safe Driving Pledge which said: “I shall be cautious, sober, secure, alert, and a safe driver.”

Telangana Congress leader N. Uttam Kumar Reddy also turned up and commiserated with Mr. Khan. “It was her mother Laila’s idea to have this event to raise awareness about road safety. I am here because we move in the same circles,” said Masood, a family friend.

“It is a young life that has been snuffed out. She was my daughter’s friend. It is hard for the family, and this is a good way to create awareness to reduce road fatalities,” said Amita, another resident who turned up for the vigil.   

