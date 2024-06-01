ADVERTISEMENT

Cancer survivors celebrated

Published - June 01, 2024 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

On the eve of World Cancer Survivors’ Day, Apollo Cancer Centres and Cure Foundation India celebrated the resilience of cancer survivors. The event, held on Saturday, honoured survivors for their courageous battle against the disease and for inspiring current patients to remain hopeful and persistent in their own journeys. A significant moment of the celebration was the unveiling of the ‘Victory Bell’ in the lobby of Apollo Cancer Hospital by both caretakers and survivors. This gesture symbolises triumph over cancer and offers hope to those still undergoing treatment. To commemorate their journey, all participants were presented with gifts and souvenirs, adding a special touch to the celebration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US