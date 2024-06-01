Cancer survivors celebrated

On the eve of World Cancer Survivors’ Day, Apollo Cancer Centres and Cure Foundation India celebrated the resilience of cancer survivors. The event, held on Saturday, honoured survivors for their courageous battle against the disease and for inspiring current patients to remain hopeful and persistent in their own journeys. A significant moment of the celebration was the unveiling of the ‘Victory Bell’ in the lobby of Apollo Cancer Hospital by both caretakers and survivors. This gesture symbolises triumph over cancer and offers hope to those still undergoing treatment. To commemorate their journey, all participants were presented with gifts and souvenirs, adding a special touch to the celebration.