Cancer screening on wheels launched in Hyderabad

The Malla Reddy Narayana Hospitals (MRNH), Suraram, in Jeedimetla, initiated a mobile cancer screening programme in association with the Indian Institute Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) on Wednesday.

The screening bus is equipped with facilities such as a doctor consulting room, mammography, colposcopy, X-ray, and reporting room. It also has a television to display preventive videos, and has a separate, in-built washroom. MRNH has developed an exclusively trained team to drive the cancer screening programme on wheels.

”Stress, habits and exercise have a significant implication on one’s health. I appreciate that IIT-H has come forward to understand the various kinds of ailments people are encountering, especially cancer. Early detection, regular counselling on habits, and taking control over stress in life are the proper preventative care. We are here to work with IIT-H for cancer-preventive programmes within and outside the campus, and will do our best to provide world-class care to patients, if needed, at our cancer institute,” said MRNH director (finance) Haragopal.

Over 100 contract workers at IIT-H were screened as part of the programme, which is supported by the Rotary Club of Ameerpet.

IIT-H director B.S. Murty said, “Through this collaboration, we would like to take cancer screening to the doorstep in all the villages adopted by IIT-H.”