‘Cancer Clinics’ raises $1.5 million funding

Hyderabad-based Cancer Clinics on Tuesday said it has closed pre-Series A funding of $1.5 million led by Axilor Ventures.

The Singapore-based early stage fund M- Venture Partners (MVP) also participated marking its debut in India. Other investors who participated include Natco Pharma, Hyderabad-based pharma and infrastructure entrepreneurs, leaders of Bharti group, senior partners from McKinsey and ISB alumni.

A release on the fund raise said Cancer Clinics is a unit of CIPHER Oncology and a digital cancer institute launched to tackle the mounting cancer burden in emerging economies. It combines digital access, distributed delivery, and partnerships with asset owners to create a comprehensive cancer care provider. Cancer Clinics launched its first two centres in Hyderabad on World Cancer Day (February 4) in 2020 and plans to add four more centres in the next few months as well as expand outside Hyderabad. It expects to close Series A funding in the second half of 2021.

“We are confident of Cancer Clinics’ model of offering comprehensive cancer care to the patient while eliminating the need to be restricted to any physical location, making it accessible at scale,” said Prachi Sinha, Healthcare Lead from Axilor.