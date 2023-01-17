ADVERTISEMENT

Cancelled, rescheduled passport slots to be made available

January 17, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In yet another effort to provide more appointments, the Regional Passport Office (RPO)-Hyderabad has decided to make available such slots which were previously booked and freed due to cancellation or rescheduling.

The RPO, in December 2022, had decided to keep Passport Seva Kendras or Post Office Passport Seva Kendras under RPO Hyderabad open for four Saturdays.

The slots will be released every day and opened depending on their availability, for booking by the applicants at 4.30 p.m. on the Passport Seva Portal. Applicants can now either book new appointments or even advance their previously booked appointments accordingly, said Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah.

