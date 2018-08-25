Cancellation of erstwhile AP GO questioned

The District Congress Committee (DCC) leaders have accused Chief Minister KCR of being undemocratic.

The Congress leaders said the Chief Minister was issuing Government Orders at his will and cancelling them without assigning any reasons thereof. DCC president N. Rajender Reddy and others masked a buffalo with the face of Chief Minister KCR drawing an analogy to how a buffalo remains unmindful to happenings around.

“The united Andhra Pradesh government released the GO 59 on February 10, 2010, according to which the municipality-level elections were to be conducted. Since the guidelines were still in implementation, the State government released a notification to conduct the elections on August 10 this year. However, the GO was cancelled on August 23 without any explanation. On what basis did the TRS government cancel a GO within 13 days?,” Mr Rajender Reddy asked. The ongoing conflict between the MLA Konda Surekha and Mayor N Narender has created a rift in the party making its ground unstable for elections.

Because of the petty politics of the TRS, the GWMC failed to witness any development contrary to the claims of the ruling party leaders. “We are parading this buffalo to convey the nature of TRS leadership,” the Congress leader said. Congress president K. Srinivas Rao, TPCC general secretary Namindla Srinivas, EV Srinivas, corporators, Mounika Reddy, J Rama, and others took part in the protest.