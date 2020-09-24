Cancel SCCL exam, say candidates

Hyderabad

24 September 2020 23:06 IST

Results released even as investigation into exam scam is on, they say

Candidates who appeared for the Electrical and Mechanical Management Training exam of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) have objected to the release of results “secretly” when the investigation into the exam scam was still on.

The aspirants who gathered at the Arts College, Osmania University, said the results were declared without notice on September 19 when the police inquiry against people arrested during the exam was still on.

Manavata Roy, Chairman of the OU Students and Unemployed JAC Chairman, said they would take up the fight and asked the government to cancel the examination and conduct a CBI inquiry.

Advertising

Advertising

The exam was conducted on March 1 and 11 persons were arrested on the charge of malpractice. The exam was conducted to fill 68 trainee vacancies. Some candidates were caught by the invigilators at Kothagudem and Paloncha while using high-tech gadgets during the exam.

Later, the police arrested five persons involved in helping job job aspirants and they were taken into judicial custody.

Mr. Roy said the police unearthed a huge racket and the links were traced to EAMCET scam as well. “Genuine candidates have been affected by the malpractice and the government should re-conduct the exam,” he said claiming that SCCL employees involved in the scam should also be dismissed from service.

As many as 8,747 candidates appeared for the test.