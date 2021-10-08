Canadian Wood Villa Project to come up near Srisailam highway

Spread over 250 acres, 300 premium wood villas to be constructed by MAK Projects

MAK Projects in collaboration with the Canadian Wood of Government of British Columbia, Canada, announced on Friday its foray into the city’s maiden premium ‘Canadian Wood Villa Project’ at BTR Greens in ‘Knowledge City’ on Srisailam highway in Maheswaram mandal.

MP G. Ranjith Reddy unveiled a replica of the Canadian Wood Villa in the presence of Minister (Commercial), High Commission of Canada Andrew Smith, Canadian Wood country director Pranesh Chhibber and Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan for TS and AP and promoter and managing director of MAK Projects Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan.

Spread over 250 acres, the state-of-the-art 300 premium wood villas, being constructed by MAK Projects, will be part of the expansive and world-class gated community. The villas are to be built in a 70-acre area with club house, squash and tennis court, spas, and theatre, in the first phase. The second phase has provisions for 150 custom built homes spread over 40 acres. In the last phase, a cricket ground, an indoor shuttle court, and a yoga room will be built along with 700 houses, said Mr. Khan.

“The economic relationship between India and Canada is $ 100 bn and had increased by 62% in the last five years. Canada is recognised as a global leader in sustainable forest management, and wood construction saves resources such as water and sand, in short supply here in India,” said Mr. Smith.

“Wood is bio-degradable, recyclable, reusable, eco-friendly, carbon negative and saves water and sand. We as developers are not looking for any incentives from the government, but if they can give some incentives to the end user in terms of stamp duty registration, property registration, and municipal tax, it will be lucrative for people to invest in this area,” added Mr. Khan.