Camps to house migrants on foot

The State government has established assistance camps at 14 locations along the National and State Highways, in order to provide shelter to persons who have set off on foot to reach their hometowns.

Municipalities and corporation authorities adjacent to the highways have taken charge of the government buildings and function halls around the location, and converted them to assistance camps, a press statement informed.

On Sunday, a total of 5,000 wayfarers on foot were identified and shifted to the assistance camps where they will be provided with food and shelter. Of them were 39 students who started on foot from Latur district of Maharashtra, to reach Guntur, Prakasham and East Godavari districts. They were identified at Bonglur police picket, and brought to the notice of Adibatla Municipal Commissioner, who responded and accommodated them at the assistance camp at ZP High School of Patelguda. On Monday, health check-ups were conducted on them.