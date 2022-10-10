Campaign launched to sensitise women about cancer

A doctor conducting cancer screening test at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital and Research Centre in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Rotary club of SMART Hyderabad District 3150 kick-started a campaign to spread awareness on cancer in women, especially breast, oral and cervical cancers.

In collaboration with Mahavir Hospital and Research Centre, and the MNJ Cancer Institute, it conducted free cancer screening at the said hospital. Women underwent screening tests such as Pap Smear l, oral and mammography. Given the requirement to get the tests done once a year, the Rotary club district 3150 has donated a state-of-the-art mobile cancer screening van equipped with a digital mammography unit and comprehensive facility for conducting tests in-house.

This service project was inaugurated by Telangana High Court judge, Justice Nanda, who stressed the need for early detection and timely treatment by using latest technology to prevent/ treat cancers in women.

MNJ Hospital director Jayalatha, GHMC Chief Medical Officer of Health Padmaja, Mahavir Hospital chairman Mahendra Ranka, vice-chairman Sushil Kapadia, managing trustee Sunil Pahadiya, and Rotary Club of Smart Hyderabad charter president Rtn Avulappa presided over the event.

The campaign was initiated by president of Rotary Club of Smart Hyderabad Chitra Chandrashekar.