Campaign launched to bridge gap between younger and older generations

Published - October 02, 2024 11:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
HelpAge India marked the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) by launching the #GenerationsTogether campaign in Hyderabad.

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HelpAge India marked the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) on Tuesday (October 1, 2024), by launching the #GenerationsTogether campaign in Hyderabad. The initiative aims to foster dialogue, respect, and collaboration between younger and older generations. The event featured cultural performances by senior citizens and speeches highlighting the importance of addressing the needs of the elderly. “Greater interaction leads to more awareness and mutual learning. In Hyderabad, we are especially focused on enhancing inter-generational digital literacy, helping seniors stay connected in an increasingly digital world while providing platforms for them to share their life stories with the younger generation,” said Yetendra Yadav, territory head for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at HelpAge India.

