Campaign for tribal varsity in old Adilabad launched

Campaign for tribal varsity

A campaign to start a tribal university in erstwhile Adilabad district was held at the Government Junior College and Matrushree Degree Colleges, Asifabad, by the Tribal University Practice Committee on Wednesday. The government should set up a university, the Committee members said. However, the Central and State governments were neglecting the issue, they said. “Both the Central and State governments are neglecting to set up a tribal university in Telangana, even though it has been seven years since it was allotted to the State in Schedule 13 of the Andhra Pradesh Partition Act,” they said.

“Research is needed on the customs, culture, language, food habits and natural resources of various tribes such as Gondu, Koya and Kolam in the tribal districts, the committee members said.

On Thursday, Tribal University Sadhana Kai Kumrambhim Students' Rally-Demonstration was organised at Asifabad, Kagaznagar.

A protest rally was held from the college to the bus stand crossroads. Later they submitted a representation to MLA Koneru Konappa.