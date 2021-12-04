CAMPA works inspected

HYDERABAD

A team of officials from the Forest department led by PCCF (State Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) Lokesh Jaiswal inspected the areas planted in Ranga Reddy district under the compensatory afforestation initiative.

They visited Ibrahimpatnam, Kandukuru, Amangal, Shamshabad and Mankhal forest ranges and inspected the progress and quality of works taken up in each division.

The compensatory afforestation and forest rejuvenation works have been taken up in 160 hectares of Gungal, 105 hectares in Gummadavelli and Madhapur, 70 hectares in Padkal, 82 hectares in Kotwalguda and Malkaram, and 57 hectares in Palleguda reserve forest.

The work include protection of saplings planted as part of Haritha Haram programme for the past three to four years, digging of trenches or chain link fencing, growing thorny plants on borders, improvement of soil fertility, construction of check dams, and other rain water harvesting structures, growing nurseries, and others.

Mr. Lokesh Jaiswal expressed satisfaction after the two-day tour and made suggestions for better results, a statement from the department informed.

Chief Conservator Suneeta Bhagavat, and forest officials from Amangal and Shamshabad accompanied Mr. Jaiswal.