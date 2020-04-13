Calls for mental health counselling on the rise

The number of people dialling ‘108’ seeking mental health counselling is steadily rising. On April 11, when the helpline number was announced, four people dialled the number, and it increased to seven the following day.

The counselling services are offered to COVID-19 patients, suspects and those under home quarantine in Telangana. The helpline is also open to people suffering from alcohol withdrawal effects as well as the medical and paramedical staff who are on COVID-19 duty.

When a person calls, their basic details are sought and the call is forwarded to counsellors only if they fall into any of those categories. As of now, the counselling has not been extended to those with mental health problems.

Of all callers in the past two days from various districts across the State, a majority sought help for depression. Two callers called for help with alcohol withdrawal effects.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of GVK-EMRI 108, P. Brahmananda Rao said if the services are useful, they will start a separate helpline in future with support of the State government for mental wellness.