Calling to mind the sacrifices of Kargil war heroes

The 20th anniversary of re-conquest of Kargil was marked in Hyderabad with an outpouring of patriotism and thanksgiving for the families whose loved ones laid down their lives in the service of the nation. “It would have been the most shameful episode if India had lost the Kargil war. We won the war because of the sacrifices of our soldiers,” said K. Padmanabhaiah, former IAS officer, who sketched out the events leading to the short-duration war between India and Pakistan in May-July 1999.

Speaking at a seminar organised by Social Cause in the presence of the families of Kargil martyrs, Mr. Padmanabhaiah spotlighted intelligence failure. “Pakistan’s treachery was revealed as the conversation between Pakistan General Pervez Musharraf and his top aides was intercepted by India. Only a few months earlier, India’s and Pakistan’s Prime Ministers had agreed to friendly relations. Kargil was not just treachery, but it was also an intelligence failure,” he said during his inaugural remarks at the event at Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI).

Lt. Gen. K. Ramachandra Rao (retd), who was posted to the sector in 1997, revealed the daunting circumstances under which the Indian Army was forced to perform in 1999. “It was not as much as intelligence failure as not sharing intelligence. We have multiple agencies and they guard their turf. This was the main reason for the failure to detect the intruders till the beginning of May,” said Lt. Gen. Rao. Col. Bijoy Mukherjee (retd), who saw action in Kargil, fleshed out Pakistan’s Gen. Pervez Musharraf’s game plan. “He wanted to cut the road access between Srinagar and Leh. On one night, we had to drive on the road in the night without lights. The information that we got was very vague. But somehow we reached our positions, and with determined soldiers, we were able to capture those high positions,” said Col. Mukherjee.

Martyr Lance Naik M.Y. Ram Chander’s wife M.R. Divya and Martyr Lance Naik Gopaiah Chary’s wife Sharada were present on the occasion.