Callaway Golf to set up digitech centre in Hyderabad

300 software professionals to be hired in the initial phase

Premium golf equipment and active lifestyle firm Callaway will be setting up a digitech centre in Hyderabad.

The proposed facility will deal with data analytics and also provide IT backend support for Callaway’s global operations. Initially, 300 software professionals will be hired for the centre.

The announcement on the $3.2 billion in revenue firm’s facility came following a meeting that Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao, leading an official delegation to the U.S., had with Callaway CFO Brian Lynch and CIO Sai Koorapati in San Diego. Other collaboration opportunities like sports tourism and manufacturing in the State were also discussed during the meeting, the Minister’s office said in a release on Tuesday.

Callaway is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle firm with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. The firm zeroed in on Hyderabad after evaluating several cities across the globe. Callaway is an interesting addition to the various IT and tech development centres in Hyderabad as it is from a non-conventional sector like golf. This investment opens up a new sector and many more prospective clients from sports, and allied fields may now look at Hyderabad to set up their tech centres, Mr. Rao’s office said.

IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Aatmakuri and director-Digital Media Dileep Konatham, who are part of the delegation, participated in the meeting with Callaway leadership.